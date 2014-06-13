FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai telecom firm Samart in talks to buy Axiata stake in Samart I Mobile -source
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Thai telecom firm Samart in talks to buy Axiata stake in Samart I Mobile -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Thai telecommunications firm Samart Corporation Pcl has entered talks to buy a minority stake in its Samart I Mobile Pcl business from Malaysia’s Axiata Group Bhd, a Samart Corp source told Reuters on Friday.

The source gave no details about an acquisition price for the stake in the Samart I Mobile network, nor the exact size of the stake targeted. The source declined to be identified as the person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Samart Corp is the majority shareholder in the mobile network company with a 57.36 percent stake, according to Bangkok stock exchange data, while Malaysian telecom firm Axiata has a 23.96 percent holding.

Samart I Mobile shares surged 8.1 percent to 2.96 baht on Friday, climbing at one point to 3.0 baht. The broader SET index was up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.