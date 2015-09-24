Siam Commercial Bank sells Siam Cement stake to make provisions for SSI loan

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said on Thursday it sold its stake in Siam Cement Pcl to raise 4.47 billion baht ($123.17 million) funds to cover provisions for loans to struggling steel firm Sahayiriya Steel Industries.

The Siam Cement shares were sold to the Crown Property Bureau which is already a major shareholder in Thailand’s biggest cement firm, the bank’s Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya told Reuters.

“We sold all our holding in Siam Cement to the Crown Property Bureau,” he said.

Shares in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s third-largest lender by asset size, rose 3 percent after the cement firm stake sale.

Stock exchange data showed about 9.09 million of Siam Cement shares changed hands in big lot deals on the main board.