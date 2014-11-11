BRIEF-Thailand's Intouch Q3 net profit up 12 pct on year

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Intouch Holdings

* Q3 net profit up 12 percent at 3.78 billion baht ($115 million) due mainly to higher contribution from mobile and satellite businesses

* It was expected to make a net profit of 3.6 billion baht, according to average of forecasts given by three analysts polled by Reuters

* Says expects revenue from sales and service to rise 5-7 percent in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8500 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)