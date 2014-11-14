FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Union Frozen Q3 net profit almost doubles, above forecast
November 14, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Q3 net profit almost doubles, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 91 percent from a year earlier due to higher gross profit margins and gains on foreign exchange.

Thai Union posted July-September net profit of 1.92 billion Thai baht ($58.48 million), higher than the average 1.73 billion baht estimate by analysts in a poll by Reuters.

That compares with a net profit of 1 billion baht a year earlier.

1 US dollar = 32.8300 Thai baht Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Michael Perry

