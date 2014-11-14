FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Thai Union Frozen Q3 profit almost doubles, to effect stock split
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thai Union Frozen Q3 profit almost doubles, to effect stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds details)

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit almost doubled from a year earlier and it would effect a four-for-one stock split.

The growth was driven by higher gross profit margins due to lower raw material prices and gains on foreign exchange rates, the company said in a statement.

The baht gained 0.06 percent against the dollar in the third quarter.

July-September net profit was 1.92 billion baht ($58.5 million), higher than the average 1.73 billion baht estimate by analysts in a Reuters poll, and compared with a net profit of 1 billion baht a year earlier.

The company said its board had approved the change in the value of the company’s ordinary shares to 0.25 baht from 1.0 baht, which will be proposed to shareholders for approval on Dec. 24.

Thai Union Frozen shares rose 2.4 percent to a record high of 84 baht, while the broader stock market was down 0.16 percent.

1 US dollar = 32.8300 Thai baht Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.