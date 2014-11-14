UPDATE 1-Thai Union Frozen Q3 profit almost doubles, to effect stock split

(adds details)

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit almost doubled from a year earlier and it would effect a four-for-one stock split.

The growth was driven by higher gross profit margins due to lower raw material prices and gains on foreign exchange rates, the company said in a statement.

The baht gained 0.06 percent against the dollar in the third quarter.

July-September net profit was 1.92 billion baht ($58.5 million), higher than the average 1.73 billion baht estimate by analysts in a Reuters poll, and compared with a net profit of 1 billion baht a year earlier.

The company said its board had approved the change in the value of the company’s ordinary shares to 0.25 baht from 1.0 baht, which will be proposed to shareholders for approval on Dec. 24.

Thai Union Frozen shares rose 2.4 percent to a record high of 84 baht, while the broader stock market was down 0.16 percent.