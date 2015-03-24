FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial Group aims for 2015 loan growth of 1-2 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial Group aims for 2015 loan growth of 1-2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* The financial firm expects its loan growth to expand 1-2 percent this year in the wake of slow recovery in domestic economy and consumption, Chief Executive Officer Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters.

* It recorded negative loan growth in the first two months of this year because consumers were more cautious on spending.

* Its non-performing loans this year is expected to be steady to slightly lower this year.

* It aimed to boost micro finance lending this year to 8 billion baht, a 100 percent increase, said Sakchai Peechapat, Senior Executive Vice President. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.