BRIEF-Thai DTAC sets 18-20 bln baht capex for 2015
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 11, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai DTAC sets 18-20 bln baht capex for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Total Access Communication Pcl :

* Earmarks 18-20 billion baht ($536.5 million-$596.1 million) worth of capital expenditure for 2015, a senior executive told a press briefing.

* Aims to boost 4G subscribers to 2.5 million by the end of this year from over 1 million now.

* Plans to expand 4G mobile coverage under its 1800 MHz spectra network.

* Maintains a low single-digit growth in service revenue for this year.

$1 = 33.5500 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap

