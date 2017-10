BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Thai Oil Pcl :

* Aims to invest $1.84 billion in 2012-2016, mostly in the petrochemical business, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal told reporters

* Expects a gross integrated margin, including its refinery and petrochemical businesses, of around $7-8 a barrel in the second half (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)