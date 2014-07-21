FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial Group sees lower 2014 profit due to weak auto market
#Credit Markets
July 21, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* expects 2014 lending to fall 2-3 percent, weaker than earlier target of 10 percent growth, Group Chief Executive Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters

* Says expects 2014 net profit to be lower than 2013’s 4.25 billion baht ($132.81 million) due to loan contraction and weak domestic auto market

* Says non-performing loans (NPLs) have peaked after rising to 2.27 percent of total loan at the end of second quarter, expects NPLs to drop to 2.0 percent at the end of 2014

* Says consumer confidence to recover in the second half on hopes of economic recovery and improved political situation

* Tisco Financial Group owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan providers Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0000 Thai Baht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
