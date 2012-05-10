Thai Union Frozen Q1 net profit soars, above forecast

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF), the world’s biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 93 percent su rge in quarterly profit on Th ursday du e to the price of tuna, which hit a record high in March.

TUF, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand and counts WalMart and Costco among its buyers, posted a January-March net profit of 1.47 billion baht ($47.31 million), up from a revised 759.6 million baht a year earlier.

It was forecast to post a net profit of 1.25 billion baht for the quarter, according to t hree analysts s urveyed by Reuters. ($1 = 31.07 baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)