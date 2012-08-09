BRIEF-Thai Union expects strong revenue growth in H2

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Expects second-half revenue to rise more than 20 percent and maintains its 2012 growth target of 15 percent, financial controller Wai Yat Paco Lee told reporters

* Expects second-half gross profit margin to be higher than the first half’s 17 percent; sales in baht terms rose 10 percent in the first half of 2012

* Aims to invest about 3 billion baht this year, excluding mergers and acquisitions

* Earlier, the world’s biggest canned tuna maker reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)