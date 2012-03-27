BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen sees strong Q1 sales, keeps 2012 target

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Expects strong first-quarter sales and is on track to achieve sales growth of 15 percent this year in dollar terms, financial controller Wai Yat Paco Lee told reporters

* Plans to spend 3 billion baht ($97.5 million) on investments this year in machinery and maintenance

* Expects its debt-to-equity ratio to fall reduce to 0.8 in the first half of 2012 from 1.44 at the end of 2011 and would return to a 50 percent dividend payout this year after 29 percent last year

* On March 6, the world’s biggest canned tuna producer said it planned to offer up to 202.8 million new shares, of which nearly 200 million would be offered via a rights issue at a ratio of one new share for every five held, at 50 baht each.

* Last month, it reported a surge in quarterly profit thanks to higher sales and an improvement in its gross profit margin.