FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen to offer new shares, mostly via rights issue
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen to offer new shares, mostly via rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Plans to offer up to 202.8 million new shares, of which nearly 200 million would be offered via a rights issue at a ratio of one new share for every five held, at 50 baht each, it said in a statement

* The remaining new shares would be reserved for the exercise of convertible bonds at 50 baht each

* After capital-raising exercise, its registered capital will rise to 1.2 billion baht from 999.2 million baht

* Bualuang Securities will advise on the share offer and the plan is subject to shareholders approval in a meeting on April 10 (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.