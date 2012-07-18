FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Westfield may bid for Thakral project-paper
July 18, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Westfield may bid for Thakral project-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westfield Group may bid for Thakral Holding’s A$1.3 billion mixed-use commercial development project at Wynyard station, a key Sydney transport hub, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday without citing sources.

The paper said Westfield’s approach would likely be made in unison with a separate buyer for the property trust’s six hotels. Earlier this month, Thakral rejected an unsolicited takoever bid of A$0.70 per security from Canada’s Brookfield, saying the offer was neither fair nor reasonable.

The newspaper said Westfield was granted access to the Thakral’s data room, and said Singapore’s Host and Resorts was also conducting due diligence.

Westfield was not immediately available for comment.

Thakral owned about A$1.08 billion property assets at the end of last year, mostly hotels in Australia.

Shares of Thakral closed at A$0.73 on Wednesday, while those of Westfield ended at A$9.66. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by John Mair)

