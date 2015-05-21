FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thales CEO doesn't see big defence M&A short-term
May 21, 2015

Thales CEO doesn't see big defence M&A short-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - The head of French defence electronics group Thales said he does not expect major mergers and acquisitions in the defence sector in the near future after the 2012 failure to combine EADS and BAE Systems cooled the market.

As for Thales, the company “needs targeted acquisitions in the civil business, it’s less likely in defence”, Chief Executive Patrice Caine said at a defence conference on Thursday organised by Les Echos newspaper.

He added that the priority for the group nonetheless remained organic growth thanks to emerging markets. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

