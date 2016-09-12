FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thales, SES to launch airplane high-speed internet service
September 12, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Thales, SES to launch airplane high-speed internet service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French aerospace and defence group Thales said in a statement it has reached an agreement with satellite operator SES to offer high-speed internet aboard airplanes.

Equipment makers and airlines are eyeing a market worth one to two billion euros by the end of the decade, when satellite links should allow quality high-speed internet on most flights.

The new service, called FlytLIVE, will start in summer 2017, and will use two existing satellites.

SES will provide a third satellite - the SES-17, built by Thales Alenia Space - which will be launched in 2020 and will boost system capacity.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely

