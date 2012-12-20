Thales confirms ex-Vivendi boss Levy new CEO

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French defence company Thales officially named the former head of media and telecoms group Vivendi, Jean-Bernard Levy, as its new chief executive on Thursday.

Luc Vigneron resigned as CEO at a board meeting on Thursday after he lost the support of Thales’ two main shareholders, the French state and Dassault Aviation, Thales said in a statement.

Vigneron’s three-year tenure had been marked by criticism of his style from within and outside the company, although he had gradually built support from financial analysts. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)