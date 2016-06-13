FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Thales, Unica land Dutch Ministry of Defence order
June 13, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Thales, Unica land Dutch Ministry of Defence order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch Ministry of Defence has ordered a new surveillance and security system for 170 of its sites in the Netherlands from France's Thales and Dutch IT services company Unica Groep BV, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Thales and Unica will install and operate the system as well as supply services over 15 years, the statement said.

Financial terms were not disclosed but a source said the contract was worth between 100 million and 250 milion euros. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

