May 28, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Thales wins $906 mln contract to service UK's Royal Navy fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - French defence contractor Thales has won a 10-year contract worth 600 million pounds ($906 million) to service the British Royal Navy’s submarines and ships, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday.

Thales will provide maintenance and repairs for 17 sensor systems across the Royal Navy fleet including the Astute, Trafalgar and Vanguard class of submarines as well as Type 45 warships, the MoD said.

Sensor systems serve as the ‘eyes and ears’ of such fleets.

The contract will help the MoD save about 140 million pounds over the ten year period. It will also sustain 530 defence jobs across the UK, it said.

