Thales says to raise interim dividend 8 pct

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Thales, Europe’s leading defence electronics group, on Tuesday said it would boost its interim dividend by 8 percent to 0.27 euros per share.

The interim dividend for the fiscal year 2013 will be paid on Dec 13, the company said in a statement after the market closed.

The company, whose high-tech systems guide commuter trains as well as fighter jets, in July posted an 8.7 percent increase in its first-half operating profit, helped by cost cuts and higher aerospace volumes. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Christian Plumb)