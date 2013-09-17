FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thales says to raise interim dividend 8 pct
September 17, 2013 / 4:28 PM / 4 years ago

Thales says to raise interim dividend 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Thales, Europe’s leading defence electronics group, on Tuesday said it would boost its interim dividend by 8 percent to 0.27 euros per share.

The interim dividend for the fiscal year 2013 will be paid on Dec 13, the company said in a statement after the market closed.

The company, whose high-tech systems guide commuter trains as well as fighter jets, in July posted an 8.7 percent increase in its first-half operating profit, helped by cost cuts and higher aerospace volumes. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Christian Plumb)

