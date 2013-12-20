FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thales aims to double sales in Germany -unit head to paper
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
December 20, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Thales aims to double sales in Germany -unit head to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thales, Europe’s largest defence electronics group, aims to double its sales in Germany, its fourth-largest market, the head of its German unit said in a newspaper interview.

“We want to double our sales (there) within 10 years,” Peter Obermark told French daily Les Echos.

Thales currently generates sales of around 1 billion euros in Germany, of which 20 percent comes from the defence sector.

Thales posted a 6 percent rise in like-for-like nine months sales to 9.485 billion euros.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.