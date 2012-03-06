FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thales 2011 operating profit beats forecasts
March 6, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 6 years

Thales 2011 operating profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest defence electronics group, Thales, posted forecast-beating full-year operating profit on Tuesday as it renegotiated contracts and cut costs, confirming a forecast for rising margins and revenue this year.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 749 million euros ($991 million) last year, against a loss of 92 million a year earlier and ahead of the average analyst estimate of 681 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Although the economic environment worsened more markedly than expected, particularly in defence, our order intake increased and our revenues held up well,” Chief Executive Luc Vigneron said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are confident in our ability to continue to improve our results, despite the serious economic uncertainties in Europe.”

Thales confirmed its target for an operating margin of 6 percent this year, up from 5.7 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

