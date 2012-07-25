FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thales first-half profits beat expectations
July 25, 2012 / 4:14 PM / 5 years ago

Thales first-half profits beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest defence electronics firm Thales posted higher than expected first-half earnings as gains in commercial avionics and space compensated for sharp defence cuts, and reaffirmed its outlook for the year.

The French state-controlled company said operating income rose 11 percent to 338 million euros on revenues which rose 7 percent to 6.41 billion. Analysts had expected 327 million and 6.09 billion respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher

