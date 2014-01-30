FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thales Alenia Space to cut 300 jobs in France -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 30, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

Thales Alenia Space to cut 300 jobs in France -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Thales Alenia Space aims to cut around 300 jobs in France, or about 7 percent of its 4,300 staff in the country, financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The joint venture between Italy’s Finmeccanica and France’s Thales plans the job cuts as part of a cost-cutting drive unveiled in December which will also affect units in other countries, the daily said.

The number of job cuts could increase or decrease depending on whether the company meets its target of selling three communications satellites this year, the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for Thales Alenia Space said the cuts would be met through voluntary redundancies.

The company has 7,500 employees in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany and the United States, according to its website.

It aims to cut costs by 20 percent by mid-2015. Its sales have suffered from a strong euro and a tough European aerospace industry.

Airbus Group is also restructuring its defence and space activities and plans to shed more than 5,000 jobs.

Reporting by Natalie Huet and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.