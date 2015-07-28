FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thales set to win 1 bln euro London Underground contract - La Tribune
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Thales set to win 1 bln euro London Underground contract - La Tribune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French defence and electronics group Thales is set to announce a contract worth about one billion euros ($1.11 billion) to modernise four London Underground lines, French news website La Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Talks have been underway for 18 months with the London Underground since it ended a contract with Canadian group Bombardier in 2013, La Tribune said.

Thales declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the report.

$1 = 0.9033 euros Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.