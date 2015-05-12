FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proglio gives up chairmanship of French defence group Thales-Le Monde
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Proglio gives up chairmanship of French defence group Thales-Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Henri Proglio has given up his claim to the role of chairman of defence group Thales, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday amid talk the French government was having second thoughts on the appointment because of his Russian connections.

Le Monde cited an interview with Proglio, the former head of French power utility EDF who is now also on the board of Russian nuclear group Rosatom.

The news came a day before Rafale military jet contractor Thales’ annual shareholders’ meeting was due to vote Proglio into office.

In the interview, Proglio said: “I have had enough of suspicion, of humiliation,” citing “a campaign” against him at the French Finance Ministry.

“Stop taking me for a puppet, a spy, a greedy man, a traitor,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.