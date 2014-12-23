FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thales clears Proglio for chairman, Caine for CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 23, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thales clears Proglio for chairman, Caine for CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thales’ board gave the green light on Tuesday for former EDF chief Henri Proglio to become non-executive chairman of the French defence electronics group after the role is separated from the CEO position, it said.

The board also tapped current second-in-command, Patrice Caine, to become chief executive. He will hold the chairmanship until the position is split from the CEO role, the company said in a statement.

The appointments and the changes in its statutes are subject to confirmation at an annual general meeting due on Feb. 4, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.