Thales H1 sales and profits up, maintains targets

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - France's defence and electronics company Thales on Friday posted stronger-than-expected underlying sales and profits for the first half of 2016, but reaffirmed its full-year forecasts, suggesting a lower rate of growth in the second half.

Europe's largest defence electronics firm said operating profit grew 17 percent to 551 million euros as sales rose 7.9 percent, or 8.9 percent on a comparable basis, to 6.846 billion.

Analysts were on average expecting first-half operating profit of 487 million euros on revenues of 6.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Thales maintained 2016 targets including mid-single-digit percentage growth in underlying sales compared to 2015.

The partially state-owned company still targets full-year operating profit of 1.3-1.33 billion euros, up 7 to 9 percent.

"The rhythm (of contracted revenues) is not uniformly spread through the year," Chief Executive Patrice Caine told reporters, explaining the decision to keep full-year forecasts unchanged.

Sales were lifted by in-flight entertainment for jetliners and systems for fighters, and included some recovery in mature markets as the frenetic pace of emerging markets growth slowed.

New orders fell 13 percent, weighed by an unfavourable comparison with the same period of last year, which saw major French military and overseas rail signalling contracts.

Sales in the transport division jumped 26 percent, recovering from execution problems a year earlier, but face significantly lower growth in the second half, Thales said.

Caine said he did not see much immediate impact from the decision by UK voters to leave the European Union, since Thales UK, which is one of the country's leading defence contractors, buys few of its goods from the rest of Europe. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer)