October 24, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thales 9-mth sales rise 2 pct, order intake down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales rise 6 pct on like-for-like basis

* New order intake falls 6 pct in comparable terms

* Sees slight upturn in orders and stable sales for 2013 (Adds details)

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Thales, Europe’s largest defence electronics group, posted nine-month revenue up 2 percent and confirmed its targets for the year on Thursday.

On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 6 percent to 9.485 billion euros ($13.09 billion) but the intake of new orders failed to match, falling 6 percent in comparable terms to 8.179 billion, the French company said.

Aerospace orders, down 15 percent on a comparable basis, were hit by weaker in-flight entertainment orders and a “marked downturn” in space activity, Thales said.

However, aerospace revenue, usually booked on the completion of past orders, rose 9 percent to 3.03 billion euros.

Thales said it continued to anticipate a slight upturn in orders and stable sales for 2013 as a whole.

A “continuing drive to improve performance” should enable Thales to post a 5 to 8 percent increase in operating profit, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

