Thales 9-mth sales rise 2 pct, order intake down

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - France’s Thales posted nine-month revenue up 2 percent and confirmed its targets for the year on Thursday.

Europe’s largest electronics group said sales rose 6 percent on a like-for-like basis to 9.485 billion euros ($13.09 billion) but the intake of new orders failed to match revenue and fell 6 percent in comparable terms to 8.179 billion.

Thales said it continues to anticipate a slight upturn in orders and stable sales in 2013 as a whole.

A “continuing drive to improve performance” should enable Thales to post a 5 to 8 percent increase in operating profit, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)