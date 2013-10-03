Thales sees extra 10 bln euros of revenue by 2023 - report

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French defence group Thales wants to grow its revenue by 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) within the next ten years by focusing on emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and southeast Asia, Les Echos newspaper cited its CEO as saying.

Thales also aims to reach an operating margin of 10 percent, 3.5 percentage points higher than currently, on sales of 24 billion euros in a so-called “Ambition 10” plan, chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy told a seminar of company executives last week, the French daily said on Thursday.

Europe’s largest defence electronics group, which is suffering from budget cuts to military spending in mature markets, hopes to take advantage of the rising defence and security spending in developing countries.

The company, whose high-tech systems guide commuter trains as well as fighter jets, in July posted an 8.7 percent increase in its first-half operating profit.