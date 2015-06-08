FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK "super-sewer" delays decision on investors for 4.2 bln stg project - sources
June 8, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

UK "super-sewer" delays decision on investors for 4.2 bln stg project - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The decision on which of two parties will be allowed to invest in the 4.2 billion pound ($6.41 billion) Thames Tideway Tunnel has been delayed by several weeks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The decision on London’s new so-called “super-sewer”, which had been expected on Monday, has been delayed for around three weeks, one of the sources said. However, no third bidder has entered the process, the other person said, declining to be named since the matter is private.

Allianz, Amber Infrastructure and fund manager Dalmore were up against Universities Superannuation Scheme, Borealis, M&G’s Infracapital unit, and Innisfree.

Thames Tideway Tunnel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Claire Ruckin at IFR and Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

