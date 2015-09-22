Thai Thanachart Capital pays higher dividend in H1

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thanachart Capital Pcl, partner of Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia, said on Tuesday it will pay an interim dividend at 0.70 baht ($0.0194) per share for its first half performance, higher than 0.60 baht a year earlier.

The company expected dividend yield of 5.3-5.4 percent in the second half if shareholders approve dividend payout ratio at the same rate with the first half, it said in a statement.

Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, one of Thailand’s top five auto lenders. Scotiabank owns 49 percent of Thanachart Bank. ($1 = 36.0100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)