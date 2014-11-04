FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Thanachart sees 2015 loan growth of 5-10 pct vs 1-2 pct drop in 2014
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Thanachart sees 2015 loan growth of 5-10 pct vs 1-2 pct drop in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thanachart Capital Pcl

* Says expects loan growth of 5 to 10 percent in 2015 versus a contraction of about 1 to 2 percent in 2014, hit by poor demand in auto lending and weak car sales, Senior Executive Vice President Somjate Moosirilert told reporters

* Says 2014 loan forecast revised down from earlier target of 7 percent and more than 55 percent of loan portfolio are related to auto leasing

* Says aims to focus on small and medium-sized business and retail customers because it expects no auto financing recovery until the middle of 2016

* says expects continued drop in non performing loans (NPLs) and aims to bring down NPLs to below 4 percent of total lending next year

* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent stake in Thanachart Bank, which is 49 percent owned by Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.