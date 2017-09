BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thanachart Capital Pcl

* Q2 net profit 1.24 billion baht ($38.61 million) versus 4.07 billion baht a year earlier

* Company expected to post a mean net profit of 1.25 billion baht, according to seven analysts polled by StarMine

* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, which is 49 percent owned by Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)