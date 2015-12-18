FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thanachart Capital says to work with Scotiabank on stake sale options
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Thanachart Capital says to work with Scotiabank on stake sale options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thanachart Capital Pcl said on Friday it will work with Scotiabank to find a new partner if the Canadian bank decided to sell its 49 percent stake in the Southeast Asian nation’s sixth-largest lender Thanachart Bank.

Scotiabank has changed its business strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, Thanachart capital said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Any new shareholder must have the capacity to position the Thai bank as a first-tier financial institution, said Thanachart Capital, which owns a 51 percent stake in the bank. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.