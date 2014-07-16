FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Bank to miss 2014 loan growth target due to weak H1
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Bank to miss 2014 loan growth target due to weak H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thanachart Capital Pcl

* Says to miss 2014 loan growth target of 6-7 percent due to weaker than expect lending in the first half, Executive Vice-President Anuwat Luengtawekul told reporters

* Says first-half loan grows less than 1.5 percent, mainly due to slowdown in domestic car loan

* Says non-performing loans have risen to more than 4 percent

* Expects car loan demand to recover in the second half on improving domestic purchasing power

* Thanachart Bank is 49 percent owned by Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia and 51 percent by Thanachart Capital.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

