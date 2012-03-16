Thailand's Thanachart Bank readying sale of insurance ops - sources

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thanachart Bank Pcl, backed by Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia, is preparing to sell its insurance operations, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that the deal could fetch about $500 million.

The sale would likely include a bancassurance deal and could kick off in the next two weeks, one of the sources said.

Citigroup Inc had been hired to run the sale, several of the sources said.

Another source familiar with the deal said the sale was being driven by increasingly strict regulatory capital reserve requirements and the goal was to wrap the sale up in the next quarter, adding that domestic and foreign companies, including Japanese firms, were among potential buyers.

A separate source confirmed that there was interest from Japanese insurers.

The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.

In an e-mailed statement on Thursday, investor relations officers at parent Thanachart Capital Pcl said Thanachart Bank had not yet decided whether to sell, keep or merge its Thanachart Life Assurance and Siam City Life Assurance businesses. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, Denny Thomas, Lawrence White and Kelvin Soh in HONG KONG and Khettiya Jittapong and Manuphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Chris Lewis)