BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Capital sees higher profit in Q1

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thanachart Capital Pcl :

* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 as the country’s strong economic growth boosts lending, Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters

* Expects first-quarter net profit to be higher than a year earlier with loan growth of 2-3 percent

* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, which is 49 percent by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia