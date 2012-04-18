FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Capital sees higher profit in Q1
April 18, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Capital sees higher profit in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thanachart Capital Pcl :

* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 as the country’s strong economic growth boosts lending, Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters

* Expects first-quarter net profit to be higher than a year earlier with loan growth of 2-3 percent

* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, which is 49 percent by Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

