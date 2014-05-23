FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai baht slightly up in onshore market after military coup
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Thai baht slightly up in onshore market after military coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - The Thai baht started the onshore market slightly firmer on Friday, a day after the army chief seized control of the government in a coup.

The baht was quoted at 32.48 per dollar at 0105 GMT, after starting the onshore market at 32.52. That compared with Thursday’s domestic close of 32.54.

Late on Thursday, Thailand’s army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, took control of the government, two days after declaring martial law, saying the military had to restore order and push through reforms after six months of turmoil.

After the coup, the baht weakened to a low of 32.70 per dollar in offshore trading on Thursday but has recovered slightly to a narrower 32.53-32.59 range in early Asian trading. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.