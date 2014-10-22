BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland 9M net income up to DKK 78.8 million

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Bank Of Greenland

* 9M net interest and fee income 220.1 million Danish crowns versus 206.3 million crowns

* 9M loan losses 14.0 million crowns versus 10.9 million crowns

* 9M net income 78.8 million crowns versus 63.1 million crowns

* 9M core capital ratio 20.3 versus 20.4

* Result before value adjustments and write-downs are still expected to be in the high end of the previously informed result-estimate of 125 -145 million crowns against 135 million crowns in the year 2013

* Value adjustment of loans is expected to continue at a modest level in 2014