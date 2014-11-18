FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Fantastic Company reports acquisition-related increase in 9-month sales
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 18, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-The Fantastic Company reports acquisition-related increase in 9-month sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18(Reuters) - The Fantastic Company AG :

* Said on Monday could double its 9-month sales only due to consolidation of SOGEMA

* Said without effect of consolidation, there was significant decline in sales resulting from weak performance of SICARA

* Said earnings of the Group in the first nine months were lower than planned

* Said liquidity as of Q3-end was 982,000 euros versus 336,000 euros year ago

* Said SICARA filed for insolvency on Oct. 23 due to impending illiquidity and will be deconsolidated from the group in annual financial statement

* Said insolvency of SICARA would mean significant cost savings and increase in profit margin, but also decline in revenue by about 2 - 3 million euros

* Said expected SOGEMA to compensate for this revenue decline within next 18 months Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.