TEXT-Fitch affirms CFG Holdings IDR at 'B-'

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for CFG Holdings Ltd. (CFG) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings affirmed follows the end of this press release. CFG's IDRs are limited by heightened refinancing risk due to the concentrated and short-term nature of its funding (CFG's largest weakness), and the burden of intangibles on its overall profitability. However, CFG has healthy earnings and controlled risks on the right hand of the balance sheet due to adequate asset quality, sound recurring core profitability (excluding the amortization of intangibles), adequate leverage, and diversified target markets: Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Trinidad & Tobago, Saint Maarten and Panama. The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that asset quality and recurring profitability will remain in line with current trends, while CFG's capital levels will benefit from its conservative growth strategy and dividend retention policies. A failure to refinance the current bank facility and reduce the encumbered levels of its assets, and/or a sudden deterioration on its asset quality metrics will negatively affect the ratings. More specifically, if credit costs suddenly increase to levels above 30% of revenues and or operating expenses consume more than 75% of revenues, CFG rating may be downgraded; a costly refinancing of its sole funding source may also trigger a rating review if the company's ROAA falls below 1%. Funding is a structural weakness of CFG, despite its cash flow generation. The current funding structure, a one-year secured bank facility up for renewal in March 2013, is not aligned with the average tenor of its assets (around three years) and encumbers a significant portion of productive assets (around 70% of total gross receivables). A recent renewal of such financing implied a moderate increase of the funding cost which in turn was just partially compensated by the slight increase on the average yield of the receivable's portfolio. Considering its niche market, unsecured consumer loans, CFG's lending policies are deemed adequate and have allowed the entity to preserve and even improve its asset quality in the last five years, despite the changes on the operating environment. Even when the average level of impaired loans is relevant (around 11% for 60 days overdue and 4.6% for 90 days overdue as of December 2011); net charge off have posted a sustained declining trend since 2009, aided by increasing recoveries and lower gross charge-off (average Net Charge off ratio of 5% since 2008; and 3.9% during FY11). CFG's asset quality metrics are supported by its efficient collection process (payroll deduction and automatic charges in bank accounts, as opposed to regular cash payments on branches) and significant fine tuning completed on the credit risk and collections department in Panama, their largest individual market. Asset quality trends should mirror recent historic averages based on CFG's conservative lending approach and excluding any significant deterioration on the operating environment. Recurring profitability has increased in the last two years, after the amortization charges of the goodwill and intangibles from previous acquisition eased the burden. CFG's profitability levels have also benefited from a slight increase on the average yield of its receivables portfolio and lower loan loss provisions. However, they are still limited by the initial costs derived from the moderate expansion of the company's branch network in some of the key countries where it operates and a recent increase on the funding cost after the renewal of its sole bank line in 2011. With an ROAA slightly above 4% for FY11, CFG's profitability ratio is considered sound although, it still compares below the average of other unsecured lenders in Latin America. Given the stability of its asset quality ratios, prudent growth strategy and controlled overhead, CFG's recurring profitability should remain adequate, although overall profitability may be affected if further impairments of the intangibles should be required. Despite the ability to reduce its financial debt by 15% during the 2008-2010 period, CFG's current cash flow is considered weak given the short-term nature of the current bank facility that funds its operations. In addition, the current funding limitations may limit potential expansion of the company in markets where unsecured financing may still be vigorous; the current business plan is mostly based on the ability of the company to use the excess cash flow from its operations in order to expand its receivables portfolio. CFG's capital levels are sound compared to the inherent risk of its business model, even considering the significant weight of the goodwill and intangibles (37% of total equity as of December 2011), with a tangible equity to managed assets ratio of 24%. Financial Leverage (adjusted by intangibles) stands at 1.98 times (decreasing from its peak in 2008 due earnings retention and the amortization of such intangibles), in line with other entities of similar profile, although the concentrated nature of the financial debt negatively affect this measure. CFG is a leading non-bank consumer finance company with established business in Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Saint Maarten and Panama. CFG was incorporated in 2006, as a result of the acquisition of Wells Fargo Financial's Latin American Consumer Finance Operations by Irving Place Capital, a private equity company. Fitch affirmed the following ratings on CFG: --Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. Contact: Primary Analyst Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Carmen Matamoros Associate Director +503 2516-6612 Committee Chairperson Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516-6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Available Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug 16, 2011); --'Finance and Lease Companies Criteria' (Dec 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training