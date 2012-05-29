FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: corporate credit funds benefit from safe haven status
#Funds News
May 29, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: corporate credit funds benefit from safe haven status

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 29 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sector Update: Corporate Credit &
High Yield FundsMay 29 - Fitch Ratings says in a sector update report that European
investment grade (IG) credit funds have shown resilience in light of market
volatility, outperforming equity funds by 11.2% over the period December 2010 to
April 2012.	
	
"Strong underlying corporate balance sheets and spread tightening has occurred
as corporate bonds were seen as a relatively safe haven," said Manuel Arrive,
Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group.	
	
Investors have become more optimistic post LTRO: money flowed into European
corporate credit funds in Q112, reversing the outflows seen in H211. Year to
date a total of around EUR8.3bn has flowed in to credit funds, with IG flows
exceeding high yield (HY) fund flows by around EUR4.3bn. Flows turned slightly
negative in April. Over the past two years, HY flows have almost equalled IG
flows.	
	
Flows reflect investors' appetite for the asset class more than their belief in
fund managers' ability to dynamically manage market exposure. Indeed, fund
performance has been inconsistent in recent years: no corporate credit fund that
ranked in the top quartile from 2006 to 2009 remained in the top quartile from
2009 to date. By contrast weak performers from 2006 - 2009 actively moved up to
the first and second quartiles in 2009 - 2012.	
	
"The inconsistency in fund performance highlights fairly static risk profiles
and the inability/unwillingness to dynamically manage market exposure," said
Alastair Sewell, Director in Fitch's Fund & Asset Manager Rating Group.
"Understanding a manager's style and a fund's detrimental or favourable market
regimes is critical for investors."	
	
European IG corporate credit fund assets under management were around EUR200bn
and HY around EUR35bn as of March 2012. The total numbers of credit focussed
funds in Europe continues to rise, reaching just over 600 in April 2012.
However, the 10 largest funds accounted for around a third of total credit fund
assets under management.	
	
The full report, entitled 'Sector Update - Corporate Credit and High Yield
Funds' is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

