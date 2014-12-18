Canada's Couche-Tard to buy Pantry for $861 mln to expand in U.S.

(Reuters) - Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc will buy smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc for about $861 million to boost its presence in the southeastern and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.

Pantry, which operates the Kangaroo Express chain of stores, has about 1,518 outlets across the United States. More than half of these stores are in the southeastern region.

Couche-Tard had a network of about 6,300 stores in North America as of Oct. 12. The company operates most of its U.S. stores under the Circle K banner.

Couche-Tard has offered $36.75 per share for Pantry, which represents a premium of 3.5 percent to the stock’s Wednesday close. Including debt, the deal is valued at $1.7 billion.

Pantry shares rose 2.6 percent to $36.40 in premarket trading. The stock jumped 23 percent on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was nearing a deal to sell itself through an auction.

Couche-Tard will fund the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2015, through cash on hand, existing credit facilities and a new term loan.

Pantry’s revenue fell 3.5 percent to $7.5 billion in the year ended Sept. 25, mainly due to a fall in fuel sales, which account for three-quarters of total revenue.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company also runs quick service restaurants at its stores.

Faegre Baker Daniels LLP was Couche-Tard’s legal adviser, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Smith Anderson advised Pantry.

BofA Merrill Lynch was Pantry’s financial adviser.