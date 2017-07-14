FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC Financial second-quarter profit beats on higher interest income
July 14, 2017 / 10:52 AM / an hour ago

PNC Financial second-quarter profit beats on higher interest income

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A PNC Bank branch is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina April 18, 2012.Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Regional bank PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday helped by a higher interest income and fall in provision for credit losses.

Banks in the United States have got a much-needed boost from the Federal Reserve raising overnight interest rates. The Fed has raised rates three times since second quarter last year, the latest increase coming in June.

Net interest income rose 9.2 percent to $2.3 billion, while non-interest expenses increased 5 percent to $2.5 billion.

Net income attributable to diluted common shares rose to $1.03 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $914 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $2.10 from $1.82.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total loans rose to $218 billion from $212.8 billion in the preceding quarter. The bank said provisions for bad loans dropped 23 percent to $98 million for the reported quarter.

Share of PNC, which have risen 8.6 percent this year, were unchanged in premarket trading on Friday.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

