FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Donald Trump's hotel collection under possible credit card breach - blog
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 1, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Donald Trump's hotel collection under possible credit card breach - blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add source in headline)

July 1 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Donald Trump’s string of luxury hotel properties, The Trump Hotel Collection, could be the latest victim of credit card breach, KrebsonSecurity reported, citing data shared by several U.S.-based banks.

Sources at the U.S. banks traced a pattern of fraudulent debit and credit card charges to accounts that had all been used at Trump hotels, the cyber crime and internet security blog said. (bit.ly/1ejWzzh)

Credit card data at various Trump properties in the United States, including those in Chicago, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, could have been compromised, according to the report.

The attack “appears to extend back to at least February,” the blog said.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas said in May that a malware attack may have allowed hackers to steal information of credit cards used at its locations. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.