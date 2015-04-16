FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Finding Neverland' gets its hook into Broadway
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 16, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

'Finding Neverland' gets its hook into Broadway

Patricia Reaney

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - “Finding Neverland,” Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein’s musical about the story behind the creation of “Peter Pan,” debuted on Broadway but critics found the production “overstuffed” and said it failed to take flight.

The show, which opened on Wednesday night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, follows the friendship of Scottish playwright J.M. Barrie and the British family that inspired his story about a boy who could fly and who never wants to grow up.

It is Weinstein’s first turn as chief producer in musical theater. He reworked the 2012 version of the show that premiered in England and is based on the film of the same name starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet.

“What is most striking is how a show about the power of whimsy and imagination is so lacking in both,” said the New York Post newspaper.

“This ‘Neverland’ is most charming in subdued moments, when the emphasis is on human connection, and eventually, loss,” said USA Today.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, the show features music and lyrics by Gary Barlow of British pop group Take That and Eliot Kennedy.

Matthew Morrison, of the hit TV series “Glee,” plays Barrie with a convincing Scottish accent. The playwright is suffering from a career slump when he meets the widow Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her young sons in a London park.

English actress Laura Michelle Kelly is the boys’ mother, and “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer takes on the dual roles of Barrie’s American theatrical producer, Charles Frohman, and Captain Hook.

The Daily News newspaper found Morrison “impressive in his easy-going star turn” as Barrie and described Kelly’s performance as “sublime.”

“At the core of the show are sensitive, naturalistic performances from Morrison and Kelly, two accomplished musical-theater actors,” said the Hollywood Reporter, adding Grammer is amusing as the flamboyant Captain Hook.

The trade magazine Variety praised the show’s technical marvels but said it remained “stubbornly earthbound.”

“The lead in its feet has a lot to do with the ponderous lyrics, but at the heart of the matter, this material doesn’t cry out to be a musical,” it said.

With impressive advance ticket sales and enthusiastic audiences, the show might be critic-proof, said the Hollywood Reporter.

“And good luck to it, if only this family-friendly musical, a semi-fictionalized account of J.M. Barrie’s creation of Peter Pan, didn’t work so strenuously for its meager ounce or two of charm,” it added. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.