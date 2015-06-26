Harry Potter play to hit London stage next year, says Rowling

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Harry Potter, the world’s most famous boy wizard, is set to make his debut on the London stage next year in a new play called the Cursed Child which has been created in collaboration with author J.K. Rowling.

Rowling said on her Twitter feed that the new play was the result of a collaboration between herself and writer Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany.

“I don’t want to say too much more, because I don’t want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans,” she said on Twitter. “However, I can say that it is not a prequel!”

Rowling is one of the world’s best-selling authors. Her seven “Harry Potter” novels have sold more than 450 million copies around the world, and spawned an eight-part film franchise that grossed more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dominic Evans)