Bradley Cooper, Helen Mirren earn Tony nominations
April 28, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Bradley Cooper, Helen Mirren earn Tony nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Bradley Cooper, Helen Mirren and Carey Mulligan earned best acting nominations for the 69th annual Tony Awards, theater’s highest honors, on Tuesday.

“An American in Paris,” “Fun Home,” “Something Rotten” and “The Visit” will vie for the top prize, best musical.

Bruce Willis, who will make his debut on Broadway in the play “Misery” later this year, and Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker announced the nominations for the 2014-2015 Broadway season on Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” was nominated for best play, along with “Disgraced,” “Hand to God” and the Henry VIII drama “Wolf Hall: Parts One & Two.”

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing will present the awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7. CBS will broadcast the two-hour show live. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Chris Michaud and Lisa Von Ahn)

